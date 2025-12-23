Minister KN Nehru checks feasibility of boat ride in Madhavaram lake

Chennai

Nehru inaugurated a newly constructed high-level flyover across the Puzhal reservoir at Vadaperumbakkam, built at an estimated cost of Rs 22.41 crore.
CHENNAI: Minister KN Nehru on Monday checked the feasibility of introducing boat rides in Madhavaram lake, being rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 11.78 crore.

He inaugurated a newly constructed high-level flyover across the Puzhal reservoir at Vadaperumbakkam, built at an estimated cost of Rs 22.41 crore.

The newly constructed bridge, which is expected to benefit nearly 1 lakh residents of Madhavaram and Manali areas, measures 190 metres long and 7.5 metres wide, allowing two vehicles to pass simultaneously.

The minister also inaugurated an animal birth control centre at Chettimedu village in Manali, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.61 crore. Spread across 3,582 sq ft, the facility includes 26 rooms, accommodating 20 dog kennels in a room, a surgical theatre, laboratory, kitchen, storage space, and a security room.

