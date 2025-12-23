North Chennai to World Cup: Back-to-back carrom champions rise through struggle and skill

With his support, Keerthana restarted, returning through a state match in 2022 and rising swiftly to the nationals in Mumbai, where she finished third. That season, Nithiyarajan stepped in to cover her expenses, and soon after, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) recognised her talent, offering a one-year contract, 2023-24, with a steady stipend that allowed her to train and play without worry. But when the contract ended, the support fell away, and poverty once again pushed her back into work. “This time around, I joined as a carrom teacher at a private school,” Keerthana says, adding that she restarted once again in 2025. In this stretch, she went on to win the nationals for Tamil Nadu after a decade-long gap, and then carried that momentum all the way to a World Cup victory.

But Keerthana isn’t the only one keeping the momentum alive. Just a year ago, Khazima M Basha became the youngest-ever women’s world carrom champion. Interestingly, the two back-to-back World Cup winners have been neighbours since childhood and even played for the same club until very recently. “We have known each other since we were children, and we are friends. I am really happy that she won the World Cup this year,” Khazima says, adding how they didn’t just share the same streets and practice halls, but a journey of friendly rivalry and mutual inspiration.