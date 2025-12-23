Railway users seek better station amenities as zonal panel meets after three years

CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly three years, the meeting of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of Southern Railway was held in Chennai on Monday. The meeting was presided over by general manager RN Singh and attended by members from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. The previous, 128th ZRUCC meeting was held on October 14, 2022.

During the meeting, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan urged the railways to reopen the medical assistance centre at Chennai Egmore, which was closed due to ongoing station redevelopment works. In response, the general manager directed officials to inspect the progress of the works and take steps to reopen the facility.

Similarly, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian raised concerns over garbage accumulation at the Puzhuthivakkam MRTS station, which is yet to become operational. She also called for the early transfer of the MRTS to the Tamil Nadu government to improve services. Railway officials said the memorandum of understanding between the state government and the railways is in its final stage and is expected to be completed soon.

Members from the six divisions of Southern Railway placed several demands, including the provision of lifts and escalators, additional train stoppages, and the extension of MEMU services. Responding to the demands, the railway officials said matters such as additional stoppages and train extensions fall under the jurisdiction of the railway board and would be forwarded accordingly.

R Pandiyaraja, a former ZRUCC member, criticised the railways for not issuing advance notice for the meeting, which, he said, prevented members from collecting passenger demands. He also pointed out the railways had convened only one meeting for the 2024-26 term, scheduled to end in June next year.

Medical aid centre

