Year-end guide to declutter spaces

After the holiday season, our homes are usually flooded with décor, gifts, and warm twinkling lights. Yet the urge to have a clutter-free, breathable space that inspires with its simplicity to start the year fresh is undeniable. Here is a guide for your spaces to be New Year ready!

Letting go

This is easier said than done, but it works wonders once mastered. It’s not only about letting go of items to clear space but also about making room for things in the future that would bring joy. From decorations, crockery to clothes, we store piles with the thought of putting them to use sometime in the future. The more we dive into the practice of letting materialistic items go easily, the lesser we purchase. This helps with the overall mindset shift of wanting less.

Don’t skip the walls