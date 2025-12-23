Year-end guide to declutter spaces

After the holiday season, our homes are usually flooded with décor, gifts, and warm twinkling lights. Yet the urge to have a clutter-free, breathable space that inspires with its simplicity to start the year fresh is undeniable. Here is a guide for your spaces to be New Year ready!
Letting go
This is easier said than done, but it works wonders once mastered. It’s not only about letting go of items to clear space but also about making room for things in the future that would bring joy. From decorations, crockery to clothes, we store piles with the thought of putting them to use sometime in the future. The more we dive into the practice of letting materialistic items go easily, the lesser we purchase. This helps with the overall mindset shift of wanting less.
Don’t skip the walls
When it comes to clearing spaces or organising them, we usually focus on closed storages or big in-built structures like bookshelves. But, walls too hold a lot of clutter. That painting you bought years ago that does not have happy memories, or the old photograph that reminds you of a time you would rather forget? Change them, give them away, or keep your walls as canvases that have room for better moments. By decluttering walls, visually, a lot of breathable space is created. This is underrated, and it helps create a spaces that grow with your evolving self.
Minimalistic approach
This is not specific to this time of the year, rather it is an approach that helps live in spaces that inspire and regulate the mind without being overwhlemed. Aside from buying minimal holiday décor, this philosophy should be applied to daily life. It helps remove items that add weight and not cheerfulness. This is a great way to cleanse and make your spaces feel lighter.
Declutter for breathing room
The sense of order is akin to new beginnings, and the spaces we live in are key to our well-being. Thus, having a clean space is a non-negotiable. Start by limiting the number of decorations added with each festival. Opt for pieces that complement the space and don’t overwhelm it. Do not fill storage to its maximum capacity and leave room for the years to bring more memories to cherish. Opt for the ‘one item in, one item out’ rule to help keep things in check.
Strategies to de-clutter
The easiest approach would be to do this space or room-wise. Take one step at a time and section out your day to exercise this. Empty every closet or shelf you are working with, and divide them into three piles — keep, donate, and discard. Don’t be lenient about this throughout to achieve a space that would have room for more valuable additions. If something hasn’t been used in the past year, it does not have a purpose, clearly!
With the year coming to an end, and more time spent at home, your spaces should reflect the year’s experiences. The goal is not to fill the void that is left by the items removed, but to embrace the openness and potential they reveal. Have a happy and clean New Year!