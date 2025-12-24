A clue to history

As I have spent a couple of decades documenting them and visiting many temples, I see patterns emerge. This is not unlike the Pensieve in Harry Potter books, where Dumbledore remarks, “I use the Pensieve. One simply siphons the excess thoughts from one’s mind, pours them into the basin, and examines them at one’s leisure. It becomes easier to spot patterns and links, you understand when they are in this form.”

While I do not have a Pensieve, I do examine the photographs at my leisure to notice links. For example, multiple boards of the same game in a single temple could give clues to its popularity. A game that has no local presence could indicate migrant craftsmen. Simple patterns repeated in numerous temples could be clues to forgotten games. The list goes on.

Sometimes, games can provide deeper insights. One example of this was at the Tharamangalam temple. While most etchings of games are executed with lines, I saw a very interesting style in the temples of the Hoysala period. Many of the games were executed by a series of cup marks — little depressions to indicate the points where game pieces could be placed or moved. As these are usually at the intersection of lines, one could visualise the board.