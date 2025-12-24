Chennai man accused in assault case held in Mumbai

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man accused in a sexual assault case reported from Adyar was arrested at the Mumbai International Airport on Sunday after returning from China. The accused, Gopal (41), a resident of Royapuram in Chennai, was detained by immigration officials on the basis of a Lookout Circular issued by the Chennai police.

A police team travelled to Mumbai, secured his custody, produced him before a court in Chennai on Sunday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, the case relates to a complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman from Puducherry, who was staying at a women’s hostel in Thiruvanmiyur and working at a firm in Besant Nagar. In January, while she was walking to work, a man on a two wheeler allegedly followed her, blocked her path and offered her a ride. When she refused, he sexually assaulted her and fled.

Based on her complaint, the Adyar all women police registered a case under relevant provisions of BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.