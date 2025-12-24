Couple who tied knot nine days ago found dead in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old software engineer allegedly killed his wife before ending his own life at their rented residence at Moondram Kattalai in Kundrathur on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Vijay and Yuvasri (24), both employees at an IT firm in Ambattur. The couple had got married only nine days ago.

According to police, the two were in a relationship before tying the knot on December 13, despite opposition from parents. According to police, the couple had an argument after Yuvasri found that Vijay had been in an extramarital affair with another woman. The matter came to light after the woman, whom he had been in a relationship with for four years, shared her chat history with Yuvasri. The woman also told he had sought money to initiate divorce proceedings against Yuvasri, police said.

The incident was discovered when neighbours, concerned by the locked house and lack of response, alerted the Kundrathur police. On breaking open the door, police found Yuvasri dead on the bed with no external injuries except a bleeding nose, while Vijay was found in the same room with cut injuries on his wrist.

The bodies were shifted to the Tambaram Government Hospital. “We suspect a confrontation over infidelity which escalated. We are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the exact cause of death,” a police official said. The police have registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS (suspicious death).