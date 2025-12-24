Holiday season 2025: Breaking generational trauma in dysfunctional families

They step into festivals with hearts already bruised, carrying silence instead of joy. From homes where love was conditional, chaotic or never available, they still learnt the art of holding themselves together, not because they are healed, but because someone else needs them to be. Old wounds almost always resurface during celebrations: laughter feels rehearsed, prayers feel heavy, and memories tend to haunt. Yet they stay. They choose not to unravel. They swallow the ache so the room can feel lighter for someone else. That someone is sometimes their child waiting for reassurance or a younger sibling looking for steadiness, and some other times, it is their own frightened reflection asking not to be abandoned.

So, as the holiday season’s lights grow brighter, these ‘they-s’ tell stories of choosing restraint where they were taught rage, of choosing tenderness where they inherited neglect. And in these stories, they admit how heavy it is to carry wounds they did not create, yet still refuse to pass on.

Their stories revolve around boundaries gently held, new traditions carefully built, and festivals redefined. But above all, they speak of learning to steady their emotions before the season arrives, and giving grief the permission it needs to heal themselves, too.