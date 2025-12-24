Messy Christmas: How chaos and distance in dysfunctional families disrupt celebrations

It’s Christmas Eve. A Italian-American family gathers for their traditional feast of the seven fishes. Carmy, the youngest son, who has been working as a chef abroad, comes home to find his mother, Donna, spiralling in the kitchen. Her mood swings wildly between tearful and explosive as she frantically prepares mountains of food. His older brother Mikey seems agitated, almost manic, picking a fight with his mother’s boyfriend over something trivial that quickly turns vicious. The house fills with relatives, friends, and neighbours. Everyone talks over everyone. Pots slam, and the noise is overwhelming. When the sister makes a mistake and asks their mother if she’s okay, the mother screams, “Do I not look okay?”. The room freezes. After a moment of pause, the mother drives her car into the dining room, smashing the feast through the wall. Dinner is over before it begins…

This is a fictional scene from the Emmy-winning series The Bear. But what it portrays is a reality in many families. Perhaps that is why it is one of the most disturbingly chaotic episodes in TV history. Festivals, apart from all the glitter and glory, are also a time for the concealment of wounds and their sudden ruptures. There is the quiet accumulation of past hurt. For some, Christmas arrives with a countdown for survival.