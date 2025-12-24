Victoria hall gets back its lost glory, opened to public in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the renovated Victoria Public Hall, located on EVR Periyar Salai, on Tuesday. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of council hall on Ripon Buildings premises at an outlay of Rs 74.7 crore.

Built in 1888 in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, Victoria Public Hall was designed by renowned architect Robert Chisholm and constructed by Namberumal Chetty. The two-storey structure features a main roof at a height of 19m and a central tower standing at 34m. The hall, named after Queen Victoria, has for over a century served as a key venue for public gatherings, cultural programmes and civic activities. Corporation officials said that an online booking system will be introduced to enable visitors to register in advance.

Beyond its architectural significance, the hall holds a special place in Tamil Nadu’s social and political history. It has been a major venue for social movement gatherings and political meetings, including those of the Justice Party, and is widely regarded as a cradle of the Dravidian movement, a corporation official told the TNIE.

In May 2023, the Greater Chennai Corporation undertook a comprehensive conservation, revitalisation and seismic retrofitting project at a cost of Rs 32.6 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0. Though the work was given a 24-month deadline, it overshot by seven months.

The official said the restoration was carried out to preserve the building’s original architectural character while enhancing its structural safety and functionality. The project included structural repairs, seismic strengthening, complete roof restoration, interior and exterior conservation works, upgrading of building services and architectural façade lighting. With a built-up area of around 2,200 sq m, the restored hall now meets modern safety standards while regaining its historic grandeur.