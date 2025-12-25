8,000 cops deployed for Christmas security in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Christmas, a total of 8,000 police personnel have been deployed across Chennai to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Special security arrangements will be in force from Wednesday night till Thursday, with intensified security across the city, particularly around churches expected to draw large congregations. The deployment is being carried out under the supervision of senior police officers, with Home Guards assisting field personnel.

Around 350 churches will be covered through rotational patrolling, with additional law and order, crime and traffic police posted at high-footfall locations such as Santhome Basilica, Besant Nagar Velankanni Church, St Antony’s Church at Parrys, St George’s Cathedral on Anna Salai and Chinnamalai Church.

Public address systems will be used to issue safety advisories and prevent overcrowding. CCTV and drone surveillance, plainclothes policing, intensified patrols and special vehicle checks at key junctions are part of the plan.

At Marina, Santhome, Besant Nagar and Neelankarai beaches, police will prevent people from entering the sea and monitor the area using all-terrain vehicles. Traffic police have made special arrangements for smooth flow of vehicles, parking and strict enforcement against drunk driving, speeding and other violations, aided by ANPR and CCTV cameras.