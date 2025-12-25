Blending graphite art and 'kutcheri'

The decision to stage Rag Rekha during Margazhi was deliberate. “This is the time when the air in Chennai is filled with music,” he notes, adding that the exhibition’s resonance is inseparable from the city. “During Margazhi, musicians are like superheroes. Nobody is looking at you strangely if you’re holding a tambura and walking down the street.” Outside Chennai, he feels the works would still be appreciated as portraits, but the deeper musical recognition comes alive here.

The gallery space is designed to reflect this confluence. Portraits line the walls, while live Carnatic concerts unfold at the centre. “We are trying to bring a confluence of art and music,” he says. “It’s not just about looking at the paintings, it’s also about feeling the music that is there.” Visitors can move and view the works or sit through performances surrounded by faces of musicians who have shaped the art form.

Concerts form a key part of the exhibition, with performances by Sooryagayathri, Kalyanapuram Aravind, Sriranjani Santhanagopalan, and Jayakrishnan, with an interaction with dancer Meera Srinivasan on the creative process, on December 27. Ultimately, Jayakrishnan sees Rag Rekha as an offering to rasikas as much as to artistes. Quoting his guru, he says, “For a lamp to be seen, there should be eyes. Otherwise, however much light the lamp spreads, there is no use.”