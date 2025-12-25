Phone left in SUV helps cop nab car-lifters in hours

CHENNAI: A phone accidentally left behind in a luxury car turned out to be the undoing of two vehicle lifters, helping the police track and recover the stolen car within hours on Wednesday. The car, belonging to a state-level Congress functionary, was intercepted near Puzhal following a high-speed chase.

According to police, Melvin (36), a resident of Vyasarpadi and state secretary of the Congress party’s human rights division, had stopped his car at a petrol bunk on Melpatti Ponnappan Street to refuel. When Melvin stepped out to settle the bill, leaving the engine idle and his mobile phone on the seat, two persons jumped into the car and quickly drove the away.

Melvin immediately alerted the Vyasarpadi police. A team led by Inspector Rajinikanth utilised the GPS tracking feature on the ‘stolen’ mobile phone to monitor the car’s real-time movement. Finding themselves cornered, the suspects abandoned the vehicle which had a deflated tyre, and tried to flee. Following inquiry, police arrested Surya (25), a bike mechanic from Kodungaiyur, and his associate Bharath (28) of Manali in this connection. The duo has been booked for vehicle theft and remanded in judicial custody.