The Dig: A deep dive into the past

A phone call regarding a long-form article she had written eight years ago sparked the beginning of this book, Sowmiya Ashok recalls. A writer said that it had a story to tell, a potential to be a book. For the Chennai-based journalist, the news of the Keeladi excavation sparked her fascination with Harappan sites in Pakistan, and it was thrilling to learn that an excavation was underway right next to Madurai, a place closer to her home. She thought the quest “might answer questions like who we are.”

On December 21, this journey of discovery, in the form of a book, The Dig: Keeladi and The Politics of India’s Past, was launched by an eminent archaeologist V Vedachalam. An informative conversation filled with curiosity and humour, between writer Sowmiya and Shabbir Ahmed, senior news editor with The News Minute, was a walk through the process of creating the book. An evening with a coterie of book enthusiasts and well-wishers gathered at Ashvita’s — a small space reflecting coarseness and elegance — with splashes of paintings around. Something so intentionally raw about the room made it the perfect space for a discussion on archaeology and the old remnants.

Writing a book, for Sowmiya, was about preparations and frequent journeys. Her philosophy was to “show up everywhere”, be it an archeology conference, a talk of a script, meeting people, or visits to the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archeology or the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). She calls it the process of “trial and error”. The journalistic impulses nudged her to keep showing up.