Chennai cops take on revellers, seize 24 vehicles for rash driving on Christmas eve

CHENNAI: As part of a special enforcement drive on Christmas eve, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) seized 24 vehicles for rash and dangerous driving across the city.

The late-night operation was carried out on major arterial roads following instructions from the commissioner of police, Greater Chennai Police, with additional personnel deployed to curb speeding and illegal bike racing.

The police said the special drives are being conducted during weekends and festival nights to rein in the growing menace of rash driving in the city.

The GCTP urged motorists to celebrate festivals responsibly and adhere to traffic rules, warning dangerous driving will invite severe consequences. Members of the public were also advised to report incidents of rash driving through the GCTP helpline at +91 90031 30103.