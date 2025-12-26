Quack runs clinic in Thoraipakkam for 10 years, held

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, who studied only up to class 12, was arrested in Thoraipakkam on the outskirts of Chennai for posing as a doctor and providing medical treatment. The suspect, Vijayakumar, was running a clinic under the name ‘Vijay Clinic and Home Visit Service’ at Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.

The arrest followed a surprise inspection by a medical team led by Meenakshi Sundari, joint director of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, after several complaints were received by the health department. During the inspection, the officials found Vijayakumar had neither studied medicine nor registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, but had been treating patients for nearly a decade.

The police also seized a forged MBBS certificate that Vijayakumar showed the officials claiming that he had studied medicine in West Bengal. Based on a complaint lodged by the health officials, the Kannagi Nagar police registered a case and arrested him.