Two college students die as govt bus rams bike waiting at signal near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two college students died on the spot and another sustained serious injuries after a state government bus rammed the bike they were riding from behind at the Mahindra City signal near Chengalpattu on Wednesday evening. The police said the bike was waiting at the red signal when government bus heading towards Madhavaram from Villupuram crashed into it.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh (20) of Madurantakam and Sahith Saran (20), both students of a private university at Potheri. Another student who sustained severe injuries is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile at Kancheepuram, a woman was killed late on Wednesday night when a government bus collided with a car on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Vellaigate in Kancheepuram. The car, driven by Praveen from Arakkonam in Ranipet district, hit a tanker lorry that cut across the road, following which a speeding Chennai-Dharmapuri government bus rammed into it, crushing it between the bus and the lorry.

In the accident, Praveen escaped with injuries, but his wife Pinky was trapped and critically injured. Fire and rescue personnel could pull out her body from the mangled remains of the car only after 30 minutes. She died enroute to the Kancheepuram district government headquarters hospital. The police seized the tanker and the bus, cleared the wreckage with a crane. The traffic along the road was hit for almost half an hour.