2025's favourite flashbacks

8. Bindis go with everything

This year, individuals stopped choosing between modern and traditional; they wore both. Bindis with jeans, jhumkas with t-shirts, oxidised jewellery with blazers. Cultural markers became everyday statements, not just festive wear. This wasn’t adapting to the large crowd; it was confidence to wear their own heritage. The city’s youth embraced roots unapologetically, proving identity doesn’t have to be compartmentalised. What once felt “ethnic” or "Indo-Western" became effortless. Chennai showed that tradition isn’t restrictive — it’s flexible, expressive, and very much in fashion.

9. Bead there, done that