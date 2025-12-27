2025's favourite flashbacks

1. Shaadi, but make it pretend
From fake weddings and sangeets to mock divorces and “just-because” proms, Chennaiites joined a nationwide trend in which commitment — nor the bride/groom — wasn’t required. These ticketed events offered the thrill of dressing up, dancing to dhol beats, and playing the wedding guest without the emotional or financial baggage. Living in a burnt-out and rising costs era, “fake” events became real escapes, providing spaces to socialise, flirt, and celebrate community without consequence. In a city where weddings are otherwise grand, emotional affairs, the irony was delicious: guests showed up in silk and sequins, fully aware that nothing here was permanent, except the Instagram reel.
2. Labubu's detour to Chennai
Wide-eyed, mischievous, and creepy yet oddly comforting, Labubu quietly invaded Chennai this year — dangling from handbags, peeking out of desks, and starring in a pile of soft toys. What began as a collectable obsession soon became emotional currency, especially among Gen Z. In a city balancing tradition and trend, Labubu — irrespective of being original or a first copy — was everywhere, from comic stores to pop-up flea markets. The character found a home amongst those who saw themselves in its expressive chaos. Eerie? Yes. Cute? Maybe.
3. Dating hits the fast lane
Swipe fatigue was real, and organisers answered with stopwatches. Speed dating nights and singles mixers popped up across cafés, rooftops, and community spaces, offering connection with a deadline. They got as creative as they could with activities. Five minutes, one conversation, and a bell — awkward silences included. For a city, traditionally shy about public romance, these events marked a cultural shift: dating without apps, introductions without relatives/friends. Some came looking for sparks, others just to experience, but everyone left with at least one anecdote. In 2025, Chennai decided that if traffic could be endured daily, a few minutes of romantic risk wasn’t too much to ask either.
4. Rave & shine
Who said raves need midnight? Chennai flipped the clock with early-morning coffee raves, mall raves and run raves that mixed cardio with community. Headphones replaced hangovers, and filter coffee replaced cocktails. From beachside stretches to café courtyards, music became a wake-up call rather than an afterthought. These raves weren’t about excess; they were about energy, intention, and starting the day on a high note. Where mornings are synonymous with temple bells to jogging — the rave simply adapted. Chennai didn’t stop partying; it just woke up earlier.
5. Two sides of the same coin
Half-up, half-down, sleek-meets-soft — the 2-in-1 Korean hairstyle quietly conquered salons. Perfect for long days that move from lectures to late coffee plans, the style offered versatility without effort. Influenced by K-dramas but adapted to humidity and hustle, it struck a balance Chennaiites love: polished yet practical. Hair became modular, work-ready by day, date-ready by evening.While the weather is unforgiving and time even more so, this hairstyle wasn’t just aesthetic. It was survival chic.
6. Public transport gets a glow-up
When double-decker buses rolled out on the roads, they brought more than extra seating — they brought nostalgia. Commuters craned necks, phones came out, and suddenly, public transport felt aspirational. The trial run sparked conversations about urban mobility, sustainability, and whether the city was finally thinking big. For the younger generation, it was a novelty; for Chennai-vaasis, it was a literal trip down memory lane. In 2025, Chennai began reimagining its commute, not just as a necessity, but as an experience. The view from the top deck? A reminder that progress sometimes comes with a better vantage point.
7. Char(m)ismatic
From Crocs dotted with shoe charms to bags jingling with trinkets and phones dressed in beads, people embraced maximalism. These weren’t just accessories; they were identifiers. A mini plush here, a lucky symbol there — each piece told a story. In a city that loves personalisation, charms became shorthand for mood, fandom, and identity. Flea markets and Instagram stores thrived, proving that small details still make loud statements. In 2025, Chennaiites didn’t just accessorise; they curated.
8. Bindis go with everything
This year, individuals stopped choosing between modern and traditional; they wore both. Bindis with jeans, jhumkas with t-shirts, oxidised jewellery with blazers. Cultural markers became everyday statements, not just festive wear. This wasn’t adapting to the large crowd; it was confidence to wear their own heritage. The city’s youth embraced roots unapologetically, proving identity doesn’t have to be compartmentalised. What once felt “ethnic” or "Indo-Western" became effortless. Chennai showed that tradition isn’t restrictive — it’s flexible, expressive, and very much in fashion.
9. Bead there, done that
Beaded accessories took over wrists and necklines, with stacking becoming a must. With or without charms, monochrome or dazzling colours — no two combinations looked the same. Though worn by all, personalisation made them feel handmade, intimate, and personal, taking us back to the era of quilling and scoby-wired accessories. This time, people's love for craft met contemporary styling, and the result was playful self-expression. Each bead carried mood, memory, and meaning. In a year obsessed with individuality, beaded accessories proved that sometimes, the simplest materials tell the richest stories.
10. Date Night — The Homegirl Edition:
Women began romanticising friendship with the same enthusiasm once reserved for their partners. Enter the girl date — planned café hops, sunset walks, movie nights, pottery sessions, or even get a piercing. Equal parts self-care and solidarity, these outings celebrated platonic intimacy in a city where women’s time is often accounted for by work or family. Girl dates weren’t about dressing up for anyone else, but about showing up fully for each other. In between deadlines and daily chaos, these moments became intentional pauses, echoing what Rachel Green once said with quiet certainty, “I have got my girls.