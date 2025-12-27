Chain-snatcher held, melted gold recovered in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Mylapore police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a chain-snatching case in which a woman was injured trying to chase the suspect. Police recovered melted gold weighing about three sovereigns and the two-wheeler used in the crime.

Noor Hussain (24) of Hooghly in West Bengal, engaged in gold-melting work, was arrested on Wednesday with the help of CCTV footage from the area. Police said he had melted the stolen gold chain into a lump for sale due to mounting debts. The incident took place around 9 pm on December 16.

The woman, Rajila (53) of Kotturpuram, who works with the Kapaleeshwarar Temple management, was riding her two-wheeler along Radhakrishnan Salai near Kalyani Hospital when the accused, wearing a helmet, snatched her three-sovereign gold chain and fled. When Rajila tried to chase him, the accused allegedly rammed his motorcycle into her vehicle, causing her to fall and sustain injuries.

After receiving treatment at the Government Royapettah Hospital, she lodged a police complaint. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.