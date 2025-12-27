Dermatitis in the digital age: How gadgets are affecting skin health

Gadgets are now a part of the everyday routine for us. Tablets, phones, and laptops not only tend to affect the posture and sleep, but it also affects your skin. Skin problems can arise due to repeated exposure to blue light, heat, and friction. Studies show that phones are contaminated with microorganisms. And hence, phones, when repeatedly pressed against the face, can trigger or even worsen contact dermatitis and acne.
The common signs you will see when gadgets start affecting your skin:
Acne along the jaw line, chin, and cheek. These are called localised or mechanical acne, which comes from the phone repeatedly being in contact with the skin.
Recurrent itching, irritation, or erythema in repeated contact points such as behind the ear and cheek.
Worsening of rosacea or seborrheic dermatitis after a long period of usage with heat and sweat.
Intensifying pigmentation, such as dulling or early ageing signs, is prevalent in people with prolonged screen exposure.
Preventive measures to be taken in the digital age:
Maintaining basic device hygiene: cleaning of phone screens is highly advisable. Using washable phone covers helps in reducing microbial transfer.
Using handsets is advised since it will reduce the time when the phone is pressed against your skin, which can, in turn, increase acne or inflammation.
Reduce unnecessary screen time. Using blue light screen filters helps in counteracting oxidative stress linked to blue light.
Avoid buying and using heat-trapping phone cases. It is also recommended to keep the devices away from the face, especially during calls or video calls.
Laptops on thighs, smart watches on wrists, and earphones worn for hours together can disrupt the skin barrier, leading to irritation, and redness causing frictional dermatitis. Laptops used directly on the skin can cause low-grade thermal dermatitis.
Wearing headphones, smartwatches, or earbuds can introduce new forms of allergic dermatitis.
Metals, such as nickel and cobalt, can cause contact dermatitis. Exposure to blue light causes alterations in skin physiology. This may not be classic dermatitis, but if it prolongs, then it will weaken the skin barrier, making it sensitive and increasing the likelihood of dermatitis flare-ups.
Through gadgets, the frequency of dermatitis has increased, it has become more localised, and has also been very closely linked to lifestyle habits and a change to sedentary living in a digital age. Simple steps, such as maintenance of better hygiene, limiting prolonged skin contact, and taking regular breaks, do make a very meaningful difference.
Hence, minimal and conscious use of gadgets help in reducing flare ups and inflammations but also support the skins natural barrier, and the ability to repair and protect itself. This makes healthier skin an achievable goal even in the digital age.
Dr Sakthi Saranya P S, consultant, Dermatology and Venereology Diseases, SIMS Hospital, Chennai.