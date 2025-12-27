History-sheeter chased by rival gang seeks refuge in DGP office, arrested

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter, who was being chased by an armed gang in the early hours of Thursday, ran into the DGP office premises in Mylapore seeking police protection, only to be arrested after a knife was found in his possession. One of the men who chased him was later arrested with a weapon, police said. According to police, the incident occurred around 2am when Sathyamurthy alias Appu (24) was riding along Dr Radhakrishnan Salai towards Marina Beach.

He noticed two motorcycles tailing him and, suspecting trouble, turned towards the DGP office near the Mylapore fire station and alerted personnel on guard duty.

During inquiry, the Marina police found that Sathyamurthy was carrying a knife, following which he was arrested. Further investigation revealed that he is an accused in a 2023 murder case and that the men chasing him were associates of the victim, police said. The Otteri police team later arrested Imran, one of the suspected attackers, found in possession of a sword.