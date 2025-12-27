MTC starts trial run of real-time info on buses in Chennai, LED boards to go live soon

CHENNAI: Commuters in Chennai may soon know exactly when their bus will arrive, with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) beginning trial runs of real-time passenger information on LED display boards installed across the city. The display boards are expected to go live from March.

The LED boards are part of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aimed at developing an integrated transport management system for MTC buses, including an automatic vehicle location system and passenger information systems at bus stops and depots.

As part of this project, LED boards are being installed at 500 bus stops and 65 bus stands and terminals. Three types of LED display boards are being installed — two-line, four-line, and 10-line displays depending on the requirement of each location.

According to official sources, the LED boards will provide real-time information linked to the GPS location of buses and the Chennai One mobile application. Onboard testing units have already been installed across the city. “The GPS location of buses will be connected through the Integrated Command Centre at MTC, and the data will be transmitted to LED boards at bus stands. The initiative will provide commuters at bus stands with the exact waiting time for their expected bus services,” an official said.