Of dance, dialogue, and devotion

Sangam Festival will be held on December 30, 2025, at Kartik Fine Arts at 10 am. All are welcome.Concluding the programme is Tejas Nrithyanjali’s ‘Meenakshi’, which draws from mythological and devotional narratives to reflect the enduring spiritual core of classical dance. These productions demonstrate how classical dance continues to evolve while remaining deeply anchored in tradition.

