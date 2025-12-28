Conservancy staff hold flash protests in Chennai; 1,100 held

CHENNAI: Police detained over 1,100 conservancy workers on Saturday after they staged flash protests at multiple locations near Parry’s Corner and Broadway, keeping the personnel on high alert. The workers, who are demanding permanent employment and opposing privatisation, staged protest at five different spots one after another and blocked the roads before police removed them.

They posed as regular commuters and shoppers to blend with the public and suddenly gathered and sat on the roads.

Tension was high near the Kuralagam signal when a group of workers defied police orders and tried to gather again. Police blocked traffic on the stretch as workers lay on the road and raised slogans. Following a heated argument with the police, a few workers fainted and were provided medical aid.

Speaking to reporters, Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam president K Bharathi said conservancy workers from the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones have been protesting for the past 149 days. Their indefinite hunger strike entered its 43rd day on Saturday. “Despite submitting multiple petitions, no official or political representative has come forward for talks,” Bharathi said.