‘Deadly’ start to turtle nesting season in Chennai

CHENNAI: Olive Ridley sea turtle deaths along the Chennai coast are fast approaching the 100 mark this season, triggering serious concern among conservationists and officials as the peak nesting period is still weeks away. The early surge in mortality has raised fears that TN could be headed for another disastrous nesting season, after a record 1,200 turtle deaths were reported along the coast last year.

On Saturday, 10-12 carcasses were spotted on the coastal stretch from Chennai to Neelankarai, which includes an endangered Green Sea Turtle and this is the daily average death count for the past one week, according to the volunteers from Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network.

Forest department officials say the state has intensified marine surveillance in response to the rising toll. “We have stepped up patrolling significantly. Besides the newly launched Chennai marine elite force, we have also roped in the Ramanathapuram marine elite force,” an official said. “We are doing everything possible to stop illegal trawling, and we hope the daily death count will come down.”