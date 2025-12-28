Drunken man murders wife in front of children in Porur

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old rental car driver, a habitual drinker, was remanded on Friday for allegedly murdering his wife following a domestic dispute at their house in Porur on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rosy (28), a housekeeper in a private firm. She was married to the accused, Sathyaraj.

Police said Sathyaraj frequently quarrelled with Rosy. On Wednesday night, a heated argument broke out between the couple. In a fit of rage Sathyaraj allegedly strangled Rosy and slammed her head against a wall in the presence of their children. Sathyaraj then told the children to go to sleep and on Thursday morning left the house.

The murder came to light when the children tried to awaken their mother. Police tracked Sathyaraj using mobile tower signals and arrested him near a Tasmac outlet.