Fire breaks out at Anna Nagar godown; no injuries reported

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Anna Nagar on Sunday evening. The blaze, which began around 7 pm, was brought under control after a struggle lasting three hours. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

A source from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) said the godown, located in O Block of Anna Nagar along New Avadi Road, was used to store plastic scraps and other waste. The fire spread rapidly after igniting the stored scrap, resulting in massive flames. At least 10 fire tender vehicles were deployed and 10 more water tankers from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) were brought in, the source added.

“Nobody was trapped or injured due to the fire. But as a safety precaution, we evacuated people from the houses close to the godown. Since a lot of plastic had burned, dense smoke spread to quite a distance,” a police officer said.

Taking to social media, a resident who lives a few streets away from the godown said, “Looks like a major fire has broken out on the Anna Nagar East side. Debris is falling on my terrace too. Please stay alert and stay safe.”

A probe is under way to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess the property damage.