Four juveniles apprehended in Chennai for attacking Odisha youth with sickle

CHENNAI: The Tiruttani Town police on Sunday apprehended four 17-year-old boys for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old youth from Odisha with sickles near the Old Railway Quarters.
Police said the attack, following a drunken argument that broke out on a suburban train, was filmed by one of the juveniles for an Instagram reel. The victim was identified as K Suraj. Inquiries revealed that Suraj had recently come to Chennai following a domestic dispute and was not a regular migrant worker.
The incident took place on Saturday when Suraj was travelling in the general compartment of a Chennai-Tiruttani EMU local. When the train reached Tiruvalangadu, the four juveniles boarded the same compartment. The minors, who were allegedly in an intoxicated state, were carrying two sickles concealed in their bags to film Instagram reels.
“One of the juveniles started a conversation with Suraj in Hindi. A quarrel erupted between the group and Suraj, which continued until the train reached Tiruttani,” a senior police officer said. The group then allegedly took Suraj to the abandoned Old Railway Quarters nearby. While three of the juveniles attacked Suraj with sickles, the fourth boy recorded the violent act on his phone. The victim suffered severe cut injuries to his head, hands, and cheeks. Leaving him bleeding, the gang fled, police said.
Suraj, who had blacked out, later regained consciousness and walked to the main road, where passersby noticed him. He was admitted to the Tiruttani GH and later referred to the Tiruvallur MCH. His condition is stable.
Based on a tip-off and the reel uploaded by the group, police traced the minors. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the Observation Home in Purasaiwalkam.
Man beats son to death over argument, held
Chennai: A 28-year-old food delivery worker in Chengalpattu was killed allegedly by his father with an iron rod during an argument at their house on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Wesley.
According to the Chengalpattu Taluk police, a marriage proposal for Wesley was abruptly called off by the bride’s family recently. Following this, he allegedly turned to alcohol and frequently quarelled with his parents. On Saturday night, he was drunk and arguing with his father, Jansen (53), a driver.
As it escalated, Jansen allegedly struck an iron rod on Wesley’s head, killing him on the spot. Upon receiving information, the police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Jansen was booked for murder under BNS Section 101, and arrested.