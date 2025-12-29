Four juveniles apprehended in Chennai for attacking Odisha youth with sickle

CHENNAI: The Tiruttani Town police on Sunday apprehended four 17-year-old boys for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old youth from Odisha with sickles near the Old Railway Quarters.

Police said the attack, following a drunken argument that broke out on a suburban train, was filmed by one of the juveniles for an Instagram reel. The victim was identified as K Suraj. Inquiries revealed that Suraj had recently come to Chennai following a domestic dispute and was not a regular migrant worker.

The incident took place on Saturday when Suraj was travelling in the general compartment of a Chennai-Tiruttani EMU local. When the train reached Tiruvalangadu, the four juveniles boarded the same compartment. The minors, who were allegedly in an intoxicated state, were carrying two sickles concealed in their bags to film Instagram reels.

“One of the juveniles started a conversation with Suraj in Hindi. A quarrel erupted between the group and Suraj, which continued until the train reached Tiruttani,” a senior police officer said. The group then allegedly took Suraj to the abandoned Old Railway Quarters nearby. While three of the juveniles attacked Suraj with sickles, the fourth boy recorded the violent act on his phone. The victim suffered severe cut injuries to his head, hands, and cheeks. Leaving him bleeding, the gang fled, police said.