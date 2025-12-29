GCC move to halt licence for Pit Bulls, Rottweilers puts owners in distress

CHENNAI: With the civic body announcing a ban on keeping Rottweilers and Pit Bulls as pets within the city corporation limits, and halting the issuance of new licences and even renewals for these breeds a week ago, animal activists and pet owners have raised concerns that the move could lead to increased abandonment and a rise in the stray dog population.

In Chennai, the civic body has issued pet licences to 607 Rottweilers and 72 Pit Bulls.

City-based activists said that during the recent microchipping drive for pets held by the Greater Chennai Corporation between October 8 and December 14 this year, many pet dogs were allegedly abandoned on the streets. They attributed this to the ‘short time’ provided for the exercise, which forced owners to wait for long hours in queues to obtain pet licences. In other cases, families who did not know how to go about the licensing process might also have considered abandoning their pets for fear of being asked to pay the fine of Rs 5,000 from December 15, they said.

E Martina, an animal rescuer, said, “In recent months, since the mandatory microchipping drive began, we have been rescuing five to seven abandoned pet dogs from the streets every week across the city. Stopping the renewal now and halting the issuance of licences for Pit Bulls and Rottweilers will only lead to an increase in such abandonments by pet owners, fearing potential penalties.”