Tamil game Son of Thanjai onboards lyricist Madhan Karky

Narrative games feel less like stories being told and more like worlds being negotiated. Every choice a player makes, be it a whispered lie, a delayed decision, or an impulsive act of kindness, splits the experience into new, unpredictable paths. Outcomes are never fixed destinations but living consequences in such games, often shaped by intent, timing, and curiosity. In these games, the player is not merely consuming a plot but co-authoring it and any chosen path can open endless possibilities.

In such a landscape, narration and dialogue are not mere decorative layers but the very architecture of the experience. Words have to be carefully chosen, the tone to take can bear consequences, and a single line of dialogue can redefine alliances. ‘Son of Thanjai’ from Ayelet Studios is a game rooted in landscapes shaped by the Sangam-era, forgotten trade routes, myths, and lived histories. The game intends to invite players to step into a past that responds to their choices rather than merely presenting it as static lore.