Tamil game Son of Thanjai onboards lyricist Madhan Karky

Narrative games feel less like stories being told and more like worlds being negotiated. Every choice a player makes, be it a whispered lie, a delayed decision, or an impulsive act of kindness, splits the experience into new, unpredictable paths. Outcomes are never fixed destinations but living consequences in such games, often shaped by intent, timing, and curiosity. In these games, the player is not merely consuming a plot but co-authoring it and any chosen path can open endless possibilities.
In such a landscape, narration and dialogue are not mere decorative layers but the very architecture of the experience. Words have to be carefully chosen, the tone to take can bear consequences, and a single line of dialogue can redefine alliances. ‘Son of Thanjai’ from Ayelet Studios is a game rooted in landscapes shaped by the Sangam-era, forgotten trade routes, myths, and lived histories. The game intends to invite players to step into a past that responds to their choices rather than merely presenting it as static lore.
Strengthening this narrative vision is the onboarding of lyricist Madhan Karky, who has contributed to films like Endhiran, RRR, and Baahubali. His collaboration with Ayelet Studios, entails shaping the core story structure, main and side narratives, and writing dialogues for ‘Son of Thanjai’ in both Tamil and English.
The collaboration feels like a match made in heaven, not only because of Madhan’s literary stature, but because he is a gamer himself, informs Venkata Subramanian, the VP of marketing at Ayelet Studios. He adds that the celebrated lyricist’s understanding of play, choice, and consequence will allow him to write not just for the medium, but for such a narrative-driven game too.
As Madhan begins work on this project — a first for him, writing for a game — he reflects, “I’ve been waiting more than twenty years to write a game, to design branching plots, populate a world with meaningful dialogue, and explore what interactive storytelling can truly become. Ayelet Studio shares that vision.” He adds that the game approaches history as a set of deeply philosophical ideas, and not as mere spectacle. “It’s the kind of historically rooted project I’ve always wanted to explore in games.”
While Madhan’s collaboration with the studio on this game is confirmed, Venkata hints that the partnership may extend beyond it, suggesting a creative alignment that goes deeper than a single project. The move also reinforces the studio’s ambition of reinforcing the idea that games, alongside cinema and literature, can be a medium for storytelling, cultural celebration, and philosophical depth.
Son of Thanjai is slated for release in 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.