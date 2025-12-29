Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi inaugurates Rs 18-cr substation, 128 streetlights in Harbour

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inaugurated completed projects in the Harbour Assembly constituency, including the Broadway 33/11 kV substation, constructed at a cost of Rs 18.24 crore by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT).

With the commissioning of this new substation, the existing load of about 10 MVA at the East George Town 33/11 kV substation, the Pookadai substation and the High Court 110 kV substation will be reduced. Over 15,000 consumers, including households and business establishments in Broadway, Mannady, Sowcarpet, Kothawal Chavadi, NSC Bose Road, Muthialpet and Ezhu Kinaru areas, will benefit from steady and uninterrupted electricity supply.

Udhayanidhi also inaugurated 128 newly-installed streetlights on both sides of Prakasam Road near Broadway, set up at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore, and opened them for public use. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Mudalvar Padaippagam and modern library, to be built at Rs 23.06 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority under the VCVT scheme. Udhayanidhi inspected the ongoing construction of underground and overhead drinking water storage tanks, each with a capacity of 15 lakh litres, being executed by the CMWSSB at a cost of Rs 27 crore.