The year 2025 in art

When the hammer came down to smash records

It was a good year at the auction house. After 20 minutes of intense bidding, Gustav Klimt’s ‘Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer’ sold for a record $236.4 million, making it the second most expensive artwork ever sold at an auction, with da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi obviously occupying the first place. The painting is a full-length portrait of the daughter of Klimt’s patrons. Confiscated by the Nazis after Austria’s annexation in 1938, the painting was acquired by a private collector when it resurfaced in the market in the early 80s. After decades out of public view, the artwork made a splash when it appeared at a Sotheby’s auction in November.

It was more than just a good year for women artists at art auctions. Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait from 1940, titled ‘The Dream (The Bed)’, fetched $54.7 million at Sotheby’s in November, making her painting the most expensive artwork by a female artist ever sold at an auction. As for the living women artists, South African artist Marlene Dumas’s painting from 1997, titled Miss January, sold for $13.63 million at Christie’s, shattering previous auction records for contemporary female artists. Although we still have a long way to go to bridge the gender pay gap, these records are positive signs of the growing recognition of female artists in an otherwise male-dominated art market.