TVK chief Vijay trips and falls at Chennai airport amid crowd surge

TVK chief Vijay stumbled and fell at the airport on Sunday while trying to enter his car.

Returning from Malaysia after attending the ‘Jananayagan’ audio release event, his swansong movie, the actor-politician was surrounded by a large crowd as he made his way to the exit. Amid the surge, he tripped moments before getting into his car.

Security personnel immediately assisted him and ensured he got inside safely.

Some TV visuals also showed a minor incident involving a car from Vijay’s convoy at the airport, though officials declined to comment.