Wrap up 2025: Meme-worthy moments from Tamil movies

Tourist Family

A Sri Lankan refugee family who is living under the disguise of a Malayali family in Tamil Nadu is trying their best to start things over. When their house owner, also a police officer, asks the father why they don’t celebrate Onam as it was the very same day, he freezes, thinking the lies will be caught. But in the next scene, we see the youngest member of the family, Mulli, dressed in a set-mundu, bathed, and his hair tied in the way women do after a hair wash, or as it is portrayed in the movies. He comes with sweets, wishing Happy Onam, saving their disguise, and also making us all laugh. This can be your new Happy Onam wish, if you haven’t used this already!