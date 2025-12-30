AIADMK accuses Tambaram Corporation of neglecting opposition demands

CHENNAI: From installing streetlights to removing encroachments, Tambaram City Municipal Corporation council meeting on Monday saw heated discussions on several civic issues.

Councillors pointed out that streetlights have not been installed in many newly added areas despite specific instructions issued by the corporation commissioner. They also said several shops at the Tambaram meat market remain closed and urged the corporation to clean the premises and conduct auctions so that vendors could resume their business.

Members further demanded encroachments be removed without discrimination to regulate traffic and improve road safety. Councillors from the Anakaputhur area said several roads have not been restored even after underground sewerage works were completed, causing hardship to residents.

The meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of mayor Vasanthakumari, and was attended by commissioner S Balachander, deputy mayor Kamaraj, councillors from all parties and senior officials.