AIADMK accuses Tambaram Corporation of neglecting opposition demands

CHENNAI: From installing streetlights to removing encroachments, Tambaram City Municipal Corporation council meeting on Monday saw heated discussions on several civic issues.
Councillors pointed out that streetlights have not been installed in many newly added areas despite specific instructions issued by the corporation commissioner. They also said several shops at the Tambaram meat market remain closed and urged the corporation to clean the premises and conduct auctions so that vendors could resume their business.
Members further demanded encroachments be removed without discrimination to regulate traffic and improve road safety. Councillors from the Anakaputhur area said several roads have not been restored even after underground sewerage works were completed, causing hardship to residents.
The meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of mayor Vasanthakumari, and was attended by commissioner S Balachander, deputy mayor Kamaraj, councillors from all parties and senior officials.
During the meeting, MMK councillor M Yacoob urged the corporation to pass a resolution to name a memorial arch and a bus stand in Chromepet after freedom fighter Quaid-e-Millat. However, the demand was not accepted, following which he expressed disappointment over what he termed the corporation’s slow response in honouring a noted freedom fighter.
AIADMK councillor and Leader of the Opposition in the corporation, Selaiyur Shankar, alleged that petitions submitted by AIADMK councillors have remained unattended for the past three years. He claimed property tax has not been assessed in areas such as Selaiyur and Chitlapakkam despite landowners holding pattas. He also questioned the status of the underground sewerage project for which Rs 750 crore was announced in the Assembly, claiming no progress has been made so far.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Shankar said the council meeting lacked a clear agenda and alleged that roads are being laid poorly, leading to wastage of public money. He further claimed no official was visiting AIADMK wards and that development works are not being carried out in nearly 10 wards represented by the party.