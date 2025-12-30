AIADMK slams attack on Odisha youth in Chennai

TIRUVALLUR: Four juveniles who attacked an Odisha native with a sickle near Tiruttani railway quarters on Friday were apprehended and produced before the Tiruvallur Juvenile Justice Board. The minors had also filmed the assault and posted it on social media.

Police said three of the juveniles have been sent to a Government Home in Chengalpattu. The fourth one, who was reportedly filming the incident, was sent home with his parents, with an order for mandatory counselling. The victim is currently stable. A TN government release on Monday appealed not to spread the video of the assault on social media, “considering the sensitivity of the issue, as the same may otherwise affect public order”.

It said the police took prompt action and ensured proper medical assistance to the victim. It further said, barring this particular incident, which was committed by four children in conflict with law for recording and uploading it as reels, violence against people from other states has not been reported in the recent times.

“The atmosphere in the state is cordial and safe. In order to ensure the safety and security of individuals from other states, adequate police patrols have been provided in areas where they reside, and at their workplaces,” it added. The incident has sparked a major political row, with opposition leaders targeting the DMK government over the deteriorating law and order situation and the alleged prevalence of drug abuse among the youth.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “The news that a young man who tried to stop minors from filming reels with knives was brutally attacked is heart-wrenching. It is shameful that machetes have replaced books in the hands of young boys”.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran flayed the government for focusing on “cinema” style publicity videos instead of addressing ground-level problems.