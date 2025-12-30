Road fatalities in Avadi drop by over 32 per cent in 2026

CHENNAI: The Avadi police commissionerate has reported a significant decline in road fatalities for the year 2025, with fatal accidents dropping by 32% compared to the previous year. According to official data, the city recorded 290 fatal accidents in 2025, a decrease from 424 cases in 2024 and 420 in 2023.

Commissioner of Police K Shankar attributed this result to a data-driven approach focused on high-risk zones.

“To reduce accidents, we had to identify the hotspots. In Avadi, the Outer Ring Road, various highways, and Poonamallee High Road typically see heavy traffic and frequent mishaps,” the commissioner stated.

The strategy involved a mix of enforcement and infrastructure adjustments. Police identified issues such as rash driving, drunken driving, and risky pedestrian crossings. By blocking unauthorized road crossings and increasing vehicle checks, the department managed to change traffic flow.

“Since Avadi sees heavy vehicle movement due to the nearby port, we conducted numerous awareness programmes for heavy vehicle drivers to encourage safe driving practices,” Commissioner Shankar added. Beyond road safety, murder cases fell by nearly 21% in 2025 compared to 2024. The number of murder cases came down from 48 in 2024 to 38 in 2025. Attempted murder cases also declined from 40 to 28 during the same period. Cases registered under the SC/ST Act decreased from 10 in 2024 to eight in 2025. Theft cases declined from 165 in 2024 to 147 in 2025, while chain snatching fell from 34 to 22, and mobile phone snatching dropped from 61 to 43.

To address crime and public safety, 190 persons were detained under the Goondas Act in 2025, according to the press release.