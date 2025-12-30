Technical fault disrupts Green Line–airport metro services; passengers asked to interchange at Alandur

CHENNAI: Commuters faced disruption on Tuesday morning after direct metro services linking Chennai Central and the airport via the Koyambedu corridor were suspended due to a technical fault, affecting inter-corridor operations on the city’s rapid transit network.

Chennai Metro Rail said passengers travelling to the airport on the Green Line, which serves stretches through Anna Nagar and Koyambedu, will have to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station to access Blue Line services. Commuters transferring from the Green Line to the Blue Line are also required to change trains at Alandur.

Apart from the curtailed through-services, train operations on both the Green Line and the Blue Line are running as per schedule, the operator said.

Technical teams are working to rectify the issue, and normal inter-corridor services will be restored once the fault is resolved. Further updates will be issued, the operator added, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.