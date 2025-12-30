Chennai

Theosophical Society to hold 150th international convention from December 31 in Chennai

The five-day convention will see a series of public lectures addressing contemporary global issues.
The convention will begin on December 31 with a morning session at the Adyar Theatre.
The convention will begin on December 31 with a morning session at the Adyar Theatre.(Photo | Theosophical Society, Website)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The 150th International Convention of the Theosophical Society will be held from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026, at its international headquarters in Chennai.

Around 700 delegates from India and several other countries are expected to take part in the event at the Society’s campus in Adyar.

The convention will begin on December 31 with a morning session at the Adyar Theatre. This will include greetings from across the world, and an inaugural address by the Society's International President Tim Boyd.

The five-day convention will see a series of public lectures addressing contemporary global issues.

Prominent speakers from science, leadership, spirituality, philosophy, and environmental studies will address the audience each evening at 5 pm, followed by cultural programmes at 7.45 pm.

All public events are open to the public and will take place at the Adyar Theatre on the Theosophical Society campus, opposite MGM Healthcare (Malar) Hospital.

The Theosophical Society is a global spiritual organisation with members from more than 60 countries, representing diverse religions, races, and backgrounds. Founded in New York in 1875, it established its world headquarters in Adyar, Chennai, in 1882.

theosophical society
International Convention

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com