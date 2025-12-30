Youth, minor held for rape of disabled woman in Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile detained by the Kelambakkam All Women Police Station (AWPS) personnel for repeated rape of a woman with intellectual disability. The alleged crime came to light on Sunday after the 21-year-old woman was found to be three months pregnant.

The suspects are D Sakthivel (21), a sewage treatment plant operator, and a 17-year-old daily wager. Both are from the same area in Chengalpattu district.

According to the police, the woman with intellectual disability (50%) lives with her family in a village near Chengalpattu. As her mother leaves for work daily, the victim is often home alone.

The police said the woman’s mother noticed her suffering from frequent dizziness and vomiting on Sunday morning. She was taken to a nearby private hospital, where medical examinations confirmed the pregnancy. Upon enquiry, the victim reportedly revealed that Sakthivel and the minor neighbour had been frequently visiting the house and sexually assaulting her over the past month. The police noted that the duo allegedly assaulted her individually on multiple occasions.

Based on a complaint from the parents, the Kelambakkam AWPS registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sakthivel was remanded in judicial custody on Monday, while the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a government observation home. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for medical care.