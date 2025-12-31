19K cops deployed for New Year duty in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) is set to deploy 19,000 police personnel and 1,500 home guards to ensure safe New Year celebrations. As per the direction of the police commissioner, the arrangements have been made at beaches, places of worship, and major intersections to prevent any untoward incidents.
According to the press release, traffic restrictions and diversions, additional security and vehicle checks will begin at 9 pm on December 31 across 425 locations, including Mylapore, Adyar, and Anna Nagar. All flyovers in the city will be closed to traffic from 10 pm on Wednesday until 6 am on January 1.
In a major diversion, Kamarajar Salai (from War Memorial to Lighthouse) and the Foreshore Service Road will be closed to vehicular traffic. Entry and bathing in the sea are strictly prohibited from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Surveillance will be stepped up at Marina, Santhome, Elliot’s, and Neelankarai beaches using mounted police, drones, and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).
To prevent racing and drunk driving, 30 surveillance teams have been deployed in areas like Guindy, Taramani, and the Maduravoyal Bypass. The police warned strict action will be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol, and their vehicles will be seized.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition and CCTV cameras will be used to generate challans for violations such as over-speeding and triple riding. Event organisers at star hotels and clubs must ensure the safety of women and children and strictly prohibit minors in areas where alcohol is served. For residential complexes, prior permission is required from the police to use loudspeakers. Medical teams and 108 ambulances will be stationed at high-crowd locations for emergencies, reads the press release.
Meanwhile, Chengalpattu district police has announced extensive security measures for New Year 2026 celebrations, deploying a total of 564 personnel, including 25 inspectors and seven DSPs. Starting from the afternoon of December 31, vehicle checks will be conducted at over 30 locations, including key stretches of ECR, OMR, and GST roads.
Strict guidelines have been issued for hotels and beach resorts, mandating that all celebrations must conclude by 12.30 am on January 1. Access to Mamallapuram via ECR and OMR will be restricted at Thiruvidanthai and SSN College; only individuals with valid room or restaurant reservations will be permitted to proceed. Residents can report violations or reckless behavior to the ‘Hello Police’ helpline at 7200102104.