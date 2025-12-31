19K cops deployed for New Year duty in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) is set to deploy 19,000 police personnel and 1,500 home guards to ensure safe New Year celebrations. As per the direction of the police commissioner, the arrangements have been made at beaches, places of worship, and major intersections to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to the press release, traffic restrictions and diversions, additional security and vehicle checks will begin at 9 pm on December 31 across 425 locations, including Mylapore, Adyar, and Anna Nagar. All flyovers in the city will be closed to traffic from 10 pm on Wednesday until 6 am on January 1.

In a major diversion, Kamarajar Salai (from War Memorial to Lighthouse) and the Foreshore Service Road will be closed to vehicular traffic. Entry and bathing in the sea are strictly prohibited from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Surveillance will be stepped up at Marina, Santhome, Elliot’s, and Neelankarai beaches using mounted police, drones, and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

To prevent racing and drunk driving, 30 surveillance teams have been deployed in areas like Guindy, Taramani, and the Maduravoyal Bypass. The police warned strict action will be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol, and their vehicles will be seized.