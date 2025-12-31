Avadi police book transport supervisor for concealing fatal hit-and-run case

CHENNAI: The Avadi City police have booked a transport supervisor for failing to report a fatal hit-and-run accident involving one of his drivers. While the truck driver was arrested for the death of a 23-year-old man, the supervisor was named as an accused for hiding information from the police.

The accident happened on December 16 near Velappanchavadi. The victim, A Nitish Sarwan, a TV serial editor, was riding home at 11:30 pm when the container truck ran over his bike and sped away.

After a two-week search and checking hours of CCTV footage, the Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing traced the truck to Mannarkudi and arrested the driver, C Raja (53). He has been sent to jail.

However, the case took a turn when the police found that Raja’s supervisor, Munusamy, knew about the crash shortly after it occurred. Despite knowing about the crime, he did not tell the authorities. The police then added his name to the case for his failure to share the information.