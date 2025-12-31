Dubai firm owner, kin held for kidnapping ex-staff over Rs 47 lakh row in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday night busted an illegal detention centre in Saligramam, and arrested a Dubai-based manpower agency owner and his relative for allegedly kidnapping a former employee and his girlfriend over a financial dispute of Rs 47 lakh.

The suspect, P Jayamohan (38), owner of Apple Star Contracting Manpower Agency in Dubai, and his brother-in-law V Arun Pandian (31) of Sivaganga, were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as K Sarathkumar (29), an accountant from Tiruchy, and his girlfriend Kavya (21) from Coimbatore. The police said Sarathkumar had worked for Jayamohan’s firm for seven years. Claiming he was denied salary for six months, Sarathkumar allegedly siphoned off Rs 47 lakh from the firm’s bank account before fleeing to India. Jayamohan and Arun Pandian had confronted the couple on December 26.

When the St Thomas Mount police intervened following an alert from bystanders, the parties gave a written undertaking to settle the dispute amicably and were released. Based on information from Sarathkumar’s brother, a special team was formed, which traced the two to a house in Saligramam.

Around 11.30 pm on Monday, the police raided the premises and rescued the duo. While Kavya was sent to a government-recognised shelter home, Sarathkumar was taken for an inquiry regarding the alleged misappropriation.

The Virugambakkam police have registered a case and further probe is on.

Rs 47 lakh siphoned off Sarathkumar had worked for Jayamohan’s firm for seven years. Claiming he was denied salary for six months, Sarathkumar allegedly siphoned off Rs 47 lakh from the firm’s bank account before fleeing to India