In good taste

Eating out became a hands-on experience, and nowhere was that clearer than at DIY ramen stations. Instead of ordering off a menu, diners became chefs — choosing noodles, proteins, spice levels, and toppings, all in one slurp-worthy assembly line. The appeal was control and creativity: make it fiery, make it mild, make it messy, make it yours. Friends combined tastes, debated choices, and went back for seconds with new combinations. It wasn’t just about ramen anymore, but about the choices to make it your own. In a year when people wanted experiences, not just plates, DIY ramen hit the sweet spot — comfort food with a custom twist, where the fun began even before the first bite.