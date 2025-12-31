Madras HC issues notice to governments on panel to regulate buses

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the central and state governments on a petition seeking a direction for constituting a commission in the lines of civil aviation and railways for regulating operation of public and private transport buses to prevent road accidents and resultant deaths.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and P Dhanabal granted four weeks time to file reply to the petition which was filed by S Devadas Gandhi Wilson of Chennai.

The petitioner said there were punishments for offences committed in violation of Central Motor Vehicle Rules and as amended by Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 but these rules and Act are not implemented in letter and spirit.

He stressed the need for statewide crackdown on buses operating without automotive industry standards and it is the immediate SOS call for the respondent authorities to check fatal road accidents.

Stating that he has submitted representations to the authorities of the centre and state, the petitioner sought the court to issue directions for forming a commission to regulate operation of transport buses.