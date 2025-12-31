Margazhi for the Malayalis in a their second home

Migrants absorb the rhythms, language, and habits of the place they settle in, while still holding on to what they bring from home, creating a quiet amalgamation. This is especially true for Malayalis in Chennai, whose everyday life reflects a blend of Kerala and Tamil Nadu’s sensibilities and culture. The distinction between the city as a host and the Malayali migrant population often softens over time and belonging grows out of shared living rather than origin. In this blended cultural landscape, traditions themselves begin to travel and transform.
Borrowing the spirit of Margazhi from Tamil culture, a month of music, devotion, and collective celebration, Malayalis in Chennai have shaped the ‘Malayali Markazhi Mahotsavam’ as a way to keep their own cultural roots alive. The Tamil calendar’s sacred season during this festival becomes a shared framework, but within it unfold programmes centered on Kerala’s art forms, literature, music, and community life. It stands as a unique cultural synthesis, where one tradition is not replaced by another, but reimagined.
PA Suresh Kumar, the general secretary of Aasaryam, a non-profit, says, “This is the eighth edition of the Malayali Markazhi Mahotsavam. Aasrayam along with the Asan Memorial Association started this festival for the Malayalis settled here, back in 2017. We didn’t conduct it in the two Covid years.” The festival is intended for the migrant population here to celebrate their culture away from home, and this year, he adds, is special as it marks the tenth anniversary of the non-profit organisation.
This year’s festivities are scheduled to be held between January 2 and 4 at Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School. It will be inaugurated by filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and the festival will be marked by a grand cultural procession, a strong anti-substance abuse message led by the students of Asan Memorial School, and an expansive showcase of Kerala’s artistic heritage. The anti-substance abuse initiative is foregrounded through Aasrayam’s decade-long message, “No journey leads to intoxication; education leads to true elevation,” which will be carried symbolically in the inaugural procession.
The three-day events include showcasing classical and folk music, dance, theatre, ritual and temple arts, instrumental ensembles, exhibitions, a book fair, and a kolam competition too. “To show the amalgamation of our cultures and to implore more Tamil people to partake in this festival, we have included the kolam competition this year,” Suresh admits.
Guests of honour across the three days include S Nazeer Khan, IRS, novelist Akhil P Dharmarajan, actor Pramod Vellianad, Dr JR Prasad, Dr AV Anoop, Dr PM Girish, actress Reena, Rukhiya Bahadoor, Jose Punnose, and MR Rajakrishnan, among other distinguished personalities.
Entry is free for all.