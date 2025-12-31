Margazhi for the Malayalis in a their second home

Migrants absorb the rhythms, language, and habits of the place they settle in, while still holding on to what they bring from home, creating a quiet amalgamation. This is especially true for Malayalis in Chennai, whose everyday life reflects a blend of Kerala and Tamil Nadu’s sensibilities and culture. The distinction between the city as a host and the Malayali migrant population often softens over time and belonging grows out of shared living rather than origin. In this blended cultural landscape, traditions themselves begin to travel and transform.

Borrowing the spirit of Margazhi from Tamil culture, a month of music, devotion, and collective celebration, Malayalis in Chennai have shaped the ‘Malayali Markazhi Mahotsavam’ as a way to keep their own cultural roots alive. The Tamil calendar’s sacred season during this festival becomes a shared framework, but within it unfold programmes centered on Kerala’s art forms, literature, music, and community life. It stands as a unique cultural synthesis, where one tradition is not replaced by another, but reimagined.