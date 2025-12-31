NCB Chennai freezes Rs 12.33 crore in drug-linked assets

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on the economic source of drug networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai Zone froze illegally acquired assets worth Rs 12.33 crore in 2025.

Moving beyond the routine arrests, the agency focused on the “money trail” to dismantle the financial strength of trafficking syndicates. According to an NCB press release, officials arrested a Dubai-based hawala operator who managed drug trade between India and Sri Lanka.

Following his arrest while trying to flee the country, his assets worth Rs 2 crore were identified and frozen in April 2025. During the year, the NCB seized 2,362.770 kg of narcotic drugs and arrested 46 persons. While Ganja made up the bulk of the haul at 2,344.470 kg, a joint operation with the Customs Intelligence Unit led to the seizure of 7.618 kg of cocaine as part of a pan-India operation. On the legal front, the zone recorded a conviction rate of 73.33%, with 11 out of 15 cases ending in convictions.

The agency also monitored the darknet, dismantling three major cartels since 2023, including a vendor named “KETAMELON” in Kochi. This enforcement comes amid the increasing use of darknet platforms and cryptocurrency by youngsters to procure illicit drugs.