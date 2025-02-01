CM Stalin inspects Rs 474-crore development projects under way in north Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inspected the progress made in five key works carried out at a cost of Rs 474.69 crore — ornamental fish sales centre, Kannikapuram playground, Ganesapuram flyover, 776 residential quarters on Stanley Hospital Road and Tondiarpet bus terminus — under the North Chennai Development Plan (NCDP) and laid the foundation for works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 59.15 crore. Stalin also instructed the officials to complete all the works by the end of this year.

Talking to reporters, Stalin recalled the construction of 10 flyovers in Chennai and rainwater drains as key works when he was mayor of the city. He also expressed confidence that within a year, North Chennai would be a developed part of the city.

A release said the CM commenced 87 works under the North Chennai Development Plan to be implemented at a total cost of Rs 2,097 crore on March 14, 2024, and due to the increase in the number of projects under this scheme, total number of works have increased to 252 to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,309 crore.

Of these, 29 works have been completed while 166 works are going on. On Friday, Stalin laid the foundation for many new buildings, and drinking water projects to benefit 80,000 people in the Kannikapuram area. All these works will be completed at a cost of Rs 59.15 crore.