Dheeran redux: Cops nab conmen in Rajasthan

According to the Avadi police, they received a complaint from Standard Chemical Co Pvt Ltd, which deals in sulphur-based fertilisers, about non-payment of dues by agents especially from Rajasthan. Given that five FIRs had been filed in similar complaints, a special team was formed by Avadi Police Commissioner K Shankar.

The first arrest was made on January 25 from Osian town in Jodhpur district where Eshwar Ram (38) was nabbed. Tracking another accused R Pravinkumar (31) took the team to Moriya village near Jodhpur.

Pravinkumar had used the GST licence and PAN card of a firm called Punjab Agro Sales to procure 135 tonnes of the sulphur-based chemicals worth Rs 96 lakh from the Chennai firm and had failed to pay them.

“He would give 10% of the money and for the rest give cheques which would bounce,” an investigating officer said. After the transaction, Pravinkumar would sell the firm to someone else and scamper, he added.

Chasing him proved to be a tough ask as intelligence showed that he was holed up in Sriganganagar district on the India-Pakistan border. His location even erroneously showed Pakistan at one point, an officer said.

Despite hostile villagers prone to aggression when one of their own was arrested, the special team managed to arrest Pravin and produced him before the Poonamallee court on Wednesday.