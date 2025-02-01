Of stamps and stories

At Shenoy Nagar’s Amma Arangam, Muthu welcomed students from various city schools. Muthu, the emerald dove and the state bird of Tamil Nadu, wore a khaki postal uniform and a letter box as a crown. This is the official mascot of the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle. Starting on Wednesday, the department organised the 14th State-level philatelic exhibition ‘TANAPEX 2025’ in cooperation with the South India Philatelists Association (SIPA).

At this three-day exhibition, movable boards were positioned in parallel rows. Zooming in, one could see small pieces of paper conveying tales of nations, revolutions, and lost history. “I recognised some of the leaders and historic moments on stamps — figures and events my grandfather once brought to life through his stories. He spent his life collecting these tiny pieces of history, and now, I am thinking of continuing his journey,” shared Rithvika M from CSI Bains School.

Ninth grader, Manasa R said, “I collect stamps. Coming here, I was amazed by looking at the interesting and unique stamp collection. There are a few collectors’ names mentioned that I am looking forward to connect with to discuss this hobby.” A total of 490 and more individual philatelists presented their collection and a few launched their series here.